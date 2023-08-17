Peterborough Musicfest wraps 36th season with three-show week

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Musicfest is finishing the season strong, with a triple-show week.

The widely acclaimed rock band Big Wreck drew a huge crowd Aug. 16. Glass Tiger hits the stage Aug. 17, and the season closes Aug. 19 with Tim & The Glory Boys along with opener Robyn Ottolini.

“We have three shows in four days and we are so excited to have so many great bands to Del Crary Park,” Peterborough Musicfest general Manager Tracey Randall said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s show, Big Wreck guitarist, Chris Caddell, said he was happy to be back in Peterborough.

“It’s really great. I’ve been here so many times before and it is always a great vibe,” he said, adding he brought about seven or eight guitars for the show while frontman Ian Thornley brought 10.

“In the summer we do what I like to call a hit slam where we do songs that people know, but there will be lots of everything,” Caddell said.

The festival is now in its 36th season, and Randall said they’ve had some incredible acts hit the stage over the years.

“We’ve been running since 1987,” she said. “I totalled them up the other day, and its 755 bands that we have booked in 36 seasons.”

Now, she said, it is Canada’s longest running free summer concert series.

And while Randall said she can’t pick a favourite act, it is the payoff for the community that means the most.

“Just when the staff and the volunteers have a wonderful time and people can connect to the music, that’s the most important thing and my job is done,” she said.

For more information on the remaining shows, you can visit the Peterborough Musicfest Website.