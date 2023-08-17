David Hall charged with murder in death of Kwikwetlem Coun. Stephanie Hall

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation councillor.

Homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday that Stephanie Patterson, 44, was the victim of a homicide after her body was found in a rural area of Mission, B.C., on Tuesday.

Patterson had been reported missing on Friday.

Court records published Thursday show that prosecutors have now charged David Hall with murder. The murder is alleged to have taken place in Mission on Friday.

When Patterson disappeared, police initially said they were also looking for Hall, 57, and that the two were believed to be travelling in a Honda Ridgeline.

Investigators later said they had located Hall and the vehicle on Monday, and that a — at the time unnamed — person had been arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Wednesday that the suspect remained in custody.

Police have not said if or how Hall and Patterson were connected.

In a statement released Wednesday, Kwikwetlem First Nation Chief Ron Giesbrecht and Coun. George Chaffee thanked police for their work and asked for privacy.

Records show Hall is due in Abbotsford provincial court next Wednesday.