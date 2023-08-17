Menu

Comments

Crime

46 firearm-related charges laid after Edmonton investigation

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 1:37 pm
Two men from St. Albert are facing a collective 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT in Aug.
Two men from St. Albert are facing a combined 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT in Aug. COURTESY: ALERT
Two men from St. Albert are facing a combined 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) in August.

ALERT said they received a tip about two suspects who were believed to be in possession of multiple firearms.

On Aug. 2, ALERT executed multiple search warrants of vehicles and homes.

ALERT seized three handguns, two handgun magazines, a prohibited assault rifle, two prohibited extended capacity magazines — including a 30-round magazine — a “screw-on” silencer and ammunition, said police.

Two men from St. Albert are facing a collective 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) in August.
Two men from St. Albert are facing a combined 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT in Aug. COURTESY: ALERT

Edmonton police said that each of the serial numbers on the guns was defaced but the rifle appeared to have been manufactured without a serial number altogether.

All guns have been sent for forensic analysis, ballistic testing and serial number restoration.

Two men from St. Albert are facing a collective 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) in August.
Two men from St. Albert are facing a collective 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT in Aug. Courtesy: ALERT

“Several of these firearms were tucked away, hidden inside a sophisticated compartment within one of the vehicles. One of the seized firearms was loaded when officers located it,” said ALERT’s Staff Sgt. Richard Dejong.

Mohamed Ilmi, 47, is facing 33 charges for firearm related offenses and breach of conditions. Paul Joseph, 42, faces 13 charges including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, said police.

PoliceEdmonton policeFirearmsALERTSt. AlbertEdmonton Police ServicesFirearm SeizurePaul JosephMohamed Ilmi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

