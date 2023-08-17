46 firearm-related charges laid after Edmonton investigation

Two men from St. Albert are facing a combined 46 charges following an investigation completed by ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) in August.
ALERT said they received a tip about two suspects who were believed to be in possession of multiple firearms.
On Aug. 2, ALERT executed multiple search warrants of vehicles and homes.
ALERT seized three handguns, two handgun magazines, a prohibited assault rifle, two prohibited extended capacity magazines — including a 30-round magazine — a “screw-on” silencer and ammunition, said police.
Edmonton police said that each of the serial numbers on the guns was defaced but the rifle appeared to have been manufactured without a serial number altogether.
All guns have been sent for forensic analysis, ballistic testing and serial number restoration.
“Several of these firearms were tucked away, hidden inside a sophisticated compartment within one of the vehicles. One of the seized firearms was loaded when officers located it,” said ALERT’s Staff Sgt. Richard Dejong.
Mohamed Ilmi, 47, is facing 33 charges for firearm related offenses and breach of conditions. Paul Joseph, 42, faces 13 charges including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, said police.
