Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Evacuation alert issued for East Kootenay community due to Horsethief Creek wildfire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Hot, dry conditions make for extreme wildfire danger in B.C.'
Hot, dry conditions make for extreme wildfire danger in B.C.
As hot, dry conditions persist around much of B.C., the wildfire risk is extremely high, and a number of fires have grown significantly. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) due to the Horsethief Creek wildfire.

The alert encompasses all properties in Panorama Mountain Village and Toby Creek Road southwest of Lilian Lake, including Lanac Road, Neave Road and Hydro Substation Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents need to be aware there is a current potential danger to life and health due to the fire and they should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

It’s highly encouraged by the regional district that residents register for the evacuation notification system on the regional district’s website to ensure they get the most up-to-date information as soon as it is released.

It is also recommended that residents pre-register all household members on the provincial evacuee registration and assistance tool.

“Have a ‘To-Go Bag’ packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice, with essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, money, clothing, personal care items, important documents (e.g. insurance, banking and mortgage info), valuables and keepsakes,” RDEK staff said in a release.

“Arrange a meeting location outside the evacuation alert area where family members can meet if an Evacuation Order is issued while not together.”

Click to play video: 'Fires continue to ignite all over B.C.'
Fires continue to ignite all over B.C.

Other recommendations made by the district include relocating all large animals to a safe area, preparing to take pets, relocating recreational vehicles and boats, ensuring there is fuel in vehicles, and planning for possible accommodations should an evacuation order be issued.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Further information will be issued should the situation change; updates will be provided on the RDEK website and Facebook page. For more information, call the RDEK Information line at 250-426-2188 or toll-free at 1-855-346-2188.

The Horsethief Creek wildfire is burning out of control and is an estimated 3,918.5 hectares. There are 57 firefighting personnel responding to the fire with support from 12 helicopters operating in the Horsethief complex.

There are currently four pieces of heavy equipment at the fire. The suspected cause of the wildfire is lightning.

More on BC
BC WildfireBC Wildfire Serviceevacuation alertEast KootenaysRegional District of East Kootenayhorsethief creek wildfireRDEKEvacuation alert BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices