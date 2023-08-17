Evacuation alert issued for East Kootenay community due to Horsethief Creek wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) due to the Horsethief Creek wildfire.

The alert encompasses all properties in Panorama Mountain Village and Toby Creek Road southwest of Lilian Lake, including Lanac Road, Neave Road and Hydro Substation Road.

An Evacuation ALERT has been issued for 926 dwellings in the Panorama Mtn Village and Toby Creek Road (southwest of Lillian Lake) areas: https://t.co/UvzzznFpcS pic.twitter.com/cRmrjX2JGq — RDEK (@RDEastKootenay) August 17, 2023

Residents need to be aware there is a current potential danger to life and health due to the fire and they should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

It’s highly encouraged by the regional district that residents register for the evacuation notification system on the regional district’s website to ensure they get the most up-to-date information as soon as it is released.

It is also recommended that residents pre-register all household members on the provincial evacuee registration and assistance tool.

“Have a ‘To-Go Bag’ packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice, with essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, money, clothing, personal care items, important documents (e.g. insurance, banking and mortgage info), valuables and keepsakes,” RDEK staff said in a release.

“Arrange a meeting location outside the evacuation alert area where family members can meet if an Evacuation Order is issued while not together.”

2:32 Fires continue to ignite all over B.C.

Other recommendations made by the district include relocating all large animals to a safe area, preparing to take pets, relocating recreational vehicles and boats, ensuring there is fuel in vehicles, and planning for possible accommodations should an evacuation order be issued.

Further information will be issued should the situation change; updates will be provided on the RDEK website and Facebook page. For more information, call the RDEK Information line at 250-426-2188 or toll-free at 1-855-346-2188.

The Horsethief Creek wildfire is burning out of control and is an estimated 3,918.5 hectares. There are 57 firefighting personnel responding to the fire with support from 12 helicopters operating in the Horsethief complex.

There are currently four pieces of heavy equipment at the fire. The suspected cause of the wildfire is lightning.