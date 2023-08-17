Deseronto, Ont. man facing 2 counts of attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of trying to run over two people is facing attempted murder charges.

According to Lennox and Addington OPP, a driver struck one pedestrian on Prince Street in Deseronto, while another was able to move out of the way before they were struck.

The person who was hit by the vehicle was seriously injured, OPP say.

Daniel Craley, 54, of Deseronto is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon. He is also charged with failing to stop after an accident and criminal harassment.