Vancouver police officer ‘played no role’ in civilian’s death in vehicle crash

A Vancouver police officer “played no role” in a civilian’s death from a vehicle crash in Burnaby last month, the province’s police watchdog has found.
According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light at Clark Drive and East Hastings Street around 5 a.m. on July 19.
That’s when a police officer made a U-turn to follow the truck.
The officer did not attempt to stop it, however; it followed the Silverado slowly at a distance, without its lights on, and alerted other officers to its location, the IIO said in a Tuesday news release.
The driver sped toward Burnaby, reaching Willingdon Avenue and East Hastings Street, where it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Supra whose passenger was killed.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After reviewing the footage, photos and police records, the IIO determined that the officer’s actions did not influence the driver’s behaviour, and therefore “did not play a role in the subsequent collision, nor the tragic death and injuries that followed.”
“Given the recklessness exhibited by the driver of the Silverado, the officer appropriately determined that a pursuit could be unsafe and did not attempt it,” the IIO wrote.
In the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash, the IIO had also said the Silverado was involved in a previous collision that night at West Hastings and Abbott Streets in Vancouver.
— With files from Simon Little
- Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher pleads guilty to child neglect
- Former Montreal elementary school teacher sentenced to eight years for abusing young girls
- ‘This looked legit’: Mom scammed trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets for daughter
- 17 people hospitalized, 5 arrested after alleged bear spray attack at Quebec camp
Comments