Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIO probing fatal Burnaby wreck after driver allegedly fled prior Vancouver crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 11:05 pm
Police investigate the wreckage of a fatal crash in Burnaby on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police investigate the wreckage of a fatal crash in Burnaby on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating a crash in Burnaby on Wednesday that left one person dead and two others injured.

The incident began just before 5 a.m., when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a taxi were involved in a collision at Hastings and Abbott streets, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said, citing information from Vancouver police.

The truck then reportedly drove eastward to Burnaby on Hastings Street, where it was subsequently involved in a crash with a Toyota Supra at Willingdon Avenue, the IIO said.

Click to play video: 'IIO looking into serious multi-vehicle crash in Surrey'
IIO looking into serious multi-vehicle crash in Surrey

That collision ultimately killed the female passenger of the Supra, while the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital and are expected to survive, according to the IIO.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The IIO said it was notified of the incident shortly after the crash, as it was reported that a Vancouver police officer spotted the truck speeding between the two collision.

The IIO said it will review what actions, if any, the officer took and whether they played any role in the fatal crash.

More on Crime
CrashFatal Crashvancouver policeIIOburnaby rcmpIndependent Investigations OfficeBurnaby FatalFatal Burnaby Crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices