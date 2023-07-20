IIO probing fatal Burnaby wreck after driver allegedly fled prior Vancouver crash

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating a crash in Burnaby on Wednesday that left one person dead and two others injured.

The incident began just before 5 a.m., when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a taxi were involved in a collision at Hastings and Abbott streets, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said, citing information from Vancouver police.

The truck then reportedly drove eastward to Burnaby on Hastings Street, where it was subsequently involved in a crash with a Toyota Supra at Willingdon Avenue, the IIO said.

That collision ultimately killed the female passenger of the Supra, while the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital and are expected to survive, according to the IIO.

The IIO said it was notified of the incident shortly after the crash, as it was reported that a Vancouver police officer spotted the truck speeding between the two collision.

The IIO said it will review what actions, if any, the officer took and whether they played any role in the fatal crash.