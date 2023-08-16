Menu

Crime

Social worker charged in connection with sexual exploitation investigation in Durham Region

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 11:18 am
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 41-year-old social worker has been charged in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation in Durham Region, police said.

Durham regional police said a male youth came forward and alleged their social worker had been inappropriately touching them.

Officers said between June and July, the suspect would pick up the victim in his personal car for their sessions.

“On various occasions the suspect would touch the victim inappropriately,” police said in a news release.

A 41-year-old man from Kleinburg has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

According to police, the suspect is a social worker for the Durham District School Board and the Durham Alternative Secondary School.

“Police want to ensure there are no further victims,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

