Montreal morning rush hour brought to a crawl after truck topples over on Highway 40 on-ramp

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic was rolling at a slow crawl Wednesday morning along the 15 North after a double tractor-trailer toppled over on the on-ramp of Highway 40 West.

The truck overturned near the junction of Highway 15 North and the ramp blocking access to the 40 West and the 520.

Officials from the Transport Ministry said it would take several hours for crews to clean up the debris and right the overturned vehicles.

Transporting particle melamine board, the truck’s load was scattered across the roadway.

Provincial police report that the driver of the truck was only slightly injured, but still had to be taken to hospital.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the Sûreté du Québec announced that the clearing of the lanes and the towing of the damaged truck would not allow normal traffic to resume before noon.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police were on hand to ensure the safe circulation of vehicles on the local network in the morning, in particular on Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, in the borough of Saint-Laurent.