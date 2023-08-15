Menu

Fire

Calls pouring in about column of smoke rising from fire southwest of Keremeos

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 11:43 pm
BC wildfires: Firefighters ‘counterintuitively’ starting fires to bring situation under control
It has been an unprecedented summer for wildfires across Canada but especially in British Columbia. More than 30 new fires have sparked in that province within the past 24 hours. Firefighters are using all the tools at their disposal and this weekend, that means starting new fires in order to get the situation under control. Elissa Carpenter explains – Aug 6, 2023
A menacing column of smoke visible from points across the Okanagan  can be attributed to increased activity within the Crater Creek wildfire, burning about 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.

The highly visible formation of smoke, which increased in size and bulk throughout the early evening, prompted many calls to the wildfire service tip line, Kyla Preto, a BC Wildfire Service information officer said Tuesday night.

The Crater Creek wildfire has been burning for the better part of a month, meaning wildfire officials were aware of  it, though Preto said the calls are appreciated.

Click to play video: 'Kamloops Fire Centre update'
Kamloops Fire Centre update

The fire, mapped at 697 hectares, and the Gillanders Creek wildfire, mapped at 480 ha, are burning in steep and dangerous terrain, “challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground,” BC Wildfire said.

Based on current and forecast weather conditions for this week, the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen issued an  evacuation alert within the vicinity of these two fires as a precautionary measure.

Trending Now

The alert covers 12 properties in Electoral Areas “B” and “G”, effective Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m.

“The alert covers the area along the Ashnola River in the Cathedral Provincial Park including Cathedral Lakes Lodge and the Snowy Protected Area,” the regional district said.

BC Wildfire is taking a cautious approach to the firefight in the meantime.

“Responder safety remains the top priority of the BC Wildfire Service,” BC Wildfire said in a message posted about the fire Tuesday night.

“Due to the hazard posed by the very steep terrain at this location, crews assigned to this fire are working only where it is safe to do so, and a Modified Response approach will be taken.”

 

