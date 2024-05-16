N.S. to make people pay big money for burning illegally during wildfire season

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced a substantial increase to its province-wide fine for illegal burning throughout the wildfire season, as a $25,000 ticket will now be issued to those who violate daily burning restrictions.

In a release on Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province is “doubling down” on wildfire prevention measures this spring.

“Almost all wildfires in Nova Scotia are human caused. With the weather starting to get warmer and dryer, I cannot stress enough the importance of prevention,” Houston said in a statement, adding that he hopes the increase will force people to reconsider before burning.

“Let’s not have another season like last year.”

The fine increase is effective as of Thursday and will remain in place until Oct,. 15.

The basic charge for violating burning laws is $237.50, but the heftier fine will remain in place until the end of the wildfire season. Burning is currently not permitted anywhere in Nova Scotia between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., as that’s when conditions are considered most susceptible to wildfire risk.

“The province may consider reinstating the original fine amount if conditions significantly reduce the risk of wildfires,” read the provincial government release.

“Devices such as gas stoves and charcoal briquette barbeques can still be used any time, following manufacturers’ instructions.”

The illegal burning fine was previously adjusted to $25,000 during a provincewide burn ban last spring, as several wildfires devastated communities across the province, resulting in the destruction of hundreds of homes.

The release encouraged residents to check the province’s BurnSafe map, an online tool that informs people when and where burning is permitted.

In addition to the increased fine, a victim surcharge and HST will also be incorporated into costs — bringing the total amount to $28,872.50.

