Fire

Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire expands to 127 sq km but cooler temps expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
Weather conditions favourable for Fort Nelson as wildfire rages
Cooler temperatures and rain are expected to dampen wildfire activity around Fort Nelson, as wildfires move away from the town and neighbouring First Nation. But as Catherine Urquhart reports, thousands are still out of their homes, with no timeline yet on when they can return.
British Columbia’s wildfire service says the blaze threatening the northern community of Fort Nelson now spans nearly 130 square kilometres, but it had spread away from the town along its southern flank.

The service says the Parker Lake fire has been mapped at 127 square kilometres in size, up from 84 square kilometres earlier this week.

It says cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity were expected to make for more favourable conditions over the next couple of days fighting the fire that was only two kilometres southwest of the town earlier this week.

There may be some light rain, but the BC Wildfire Service says it won’t be enough to “offset the prolonged drought and cause the fires to self-extinguish.”

Rob Fraser, the mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, which includes Fort Nelson, told a community meeting that he now feels confident they will get word eventually that the fire is not threatening the community.

He told evacuees gathered in Fort St. John that it was by “the grace of God” that the blaze didn’t sweep through the community of about 4,700 residents last Friday, when everyone was ordered to leave their homes as winds hit 70 km/h.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

