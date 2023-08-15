Intense heat across B.C. melts more than a dozen temperature records

Send this page to someone via email

Intense heat blanketed B.C. Monday, burning through 14 temperature records across the province.

Environment Canada listed the hottest spot in the province Monday as Lillooet, where the temperature reached 40.7 C, breaking a record of 39.1 C set in 2021.

Brushing up against that record were three other spots. Cache Creek set a new record of 39.2 C, breaking the previous high of 37 C set in 1981; in Trail, the heat was measured at 39.8 C, breaking the record of 38 C set in 1994; and Pemberton saw temperatures reach a new record of 39.5 C, breaking the record of 38.1 C set in 2004.

In the Okanagan, the only city to break a record was Kelowna, where the heat was measured at 37.8 C, breaking the previous record of 37.3 C set in 1998.

The remaining nine records fell into the range of 30 C to 37.5 C, and they’re listed below.

Monday was just the first day of the so-called heat blanket rolling onto the province. It’s not set to be pulled back any time soon.

“A strong ridge of high pressure over the southern interior will persist through Thursday, contributing to the ongoing heat wave,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Tuesday.

“Well above seasonal daytime temperatures are expected to persist through this period. Some relief from the heat might be experienced during the nights as temperatures over these regions will drop to the mid-teens. Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal values by Friday. Heat warnings may be issued if the nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 18 C or above.”

Temperatures in several areas, from the Boundary and Okanagan to parts of the North Thompson and Kootenays, were forecast to see highs of 39 C throughout the day.

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Whistler will see temperatures reaching 32 to 37 C away from the water combined with overnight lows near 17 C.

While the weather has not been deemed an extreme heat emergency, Interior Health, where some of the hottest temperatures will be felt, has reminded the public that elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Older adults, people who live alone, people with pre-existing health conditions, people in precarious housing, those with substance-use disorders, pregnant people, young children and those with disabilities are particularly at risk.

“When we have this heat event, the atmosphere gets very thick. It’s like a very thick blanket,” Brennan Allen, senior project meteorologist with the federal department, said Monday.

“What you see occurring is, throughout the day when the sun is shining, we’re adding lots of heat and the heat can penetrate the blanket, but it can’t necessarily escape as efficiently in the overnight hours.”

Below are the remaining records for Monday:

Cranbrook

New record of 36.3 C

Old record of 35.9 C set in 1994

Golden

New record of 34.6 C

Old record of 34.4 set in 1956

Malahat

New record of 33.2 C

Old record of 31.3 C set in 2004

Nakusp Area

New record of 35.4 C

Old record of 35 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Pitt Meadows

New record of 33.5 C

Old record of 32.7 C set in 2010

Port Alberni

New record of 37.5 C

Old record of 36.7 C set in 1933

Revelstoke

New record of 37.5 C

Old record of 36.1 C set in 1945

Tatlayoko Lake Area

New record of 33.9 C

Old record of 33.5 C set in 2004

Yoho Park

New record of 30.6

Old record of 29.4 set in 1930

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey