See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Highway 564 just outside of Calgary was closed in both directions on Monday evening after a fatal vehicle collision, Mounties said.

According to an Airdrie RCMP release, the collision happened on the highway near Range Road 285.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours until it is complete.

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the area.