Woman in critical condition after being hit by TTC bus

Toronto police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a TTC bus early Monday.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened around 4 a.m. near Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News they took a woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said she was struck by a TTC bus.

Lanes in the area were closed but have since reopened.