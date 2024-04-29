Woman in critical condition after being hit by TTC bus

Toronto police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a TTC bus early Monday.
Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened around 4 a.m. near Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.
Paramedics told Global News they took a woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said she was struck by a TTC bus.
Lanes in the area were closed but have since reopened.
