Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman in critical condition after being hit by TTC bus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 9:02 am
1 min read
A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a TTC bus on April 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a TTC bus on April 29, 2024. David Woodcock / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a TTC bus early Monday.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened around 4 a.m. near Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Paramedics told Global News they took a woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

Police said she was struck by a TTC bus.

Lanes in the area were closed but have since reopened.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices