Canada

Alpha House Society in Calgary looking for answers after outreach vehicles tires slashed

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 4:24 pm
Alpha House Society in Calgary is looking for answers after the tires of their outreach vehicles were slashed on Friday. View image in full screen
Alpha House Society in Calgary is looking for answers after the tires of their outreach vehicles were slashed on Friday. Global News
Alpha House Society in Calgary is looking for answers after the tires of their outreach vehicles were slashed on Friday.

Shandra Bruvall, communications manager for Alpha House Society, told Global News 13 of their vehicles had their tires slashed on Friday.

“We have been able to supplement our outreach programs with some of the other vehicles that we do have from our housing programs, for example, so that we won’t have any delay in operations,” Bruvall said.

But the unexpected cost to fix the vehicles means Alpha House Society will have to pull funding from other places, Bruvall said.

She added the police didn’t disclose a lot of information about the motives behind slashing the tires.

“We’re not sure exactly what the amounts are going to be, but we’re going to have to pull from funding that would otherwise go towards our services,” she said.

Bruvall said it is critical for the non-profit to fix the vehicles as soon as possible.

“We are mobile programs designed to connect with individuals who are on the streets and connect them to social service agencies, connect them to resources or supplies and get them to a safe place. Not having those vehicles we’re having that those operations impacted impacts our ability to connect with individuals on the streets,” she said.

