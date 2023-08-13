B.C. woman fined $500 after deaths of kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman was fined $500 after pleading guilty in connection with the deaths of newborn kittens found in a Vancouver dumpster more than four years ago, Global News has learned.

Connie Lorraine Jorsvik, 65, pleaded guilty to one count of causing animals to continue to be in distress, at a sentencing hearing in Vancouver Provincial Court on Oct. 26, 2021.

Jorsvik received a $500 fine and a $75 victim fine surcharge — both were due to be paid by April 29, 2022.

View image in full screen The B.C. SPCA investigated after two kittens were found abandoned in a dumpster in Vancouver. This photo was taken while the kittens were still alive. SPCA

The BC Prosecution Service said Jorsvik was initially charged on April 22, 2021 with three offences under the provincial Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, including failing to care for animals and providing false statements.

Those two charges were stayed at the conclusion of sentencing.

In April 2019, the B.C. SPCA asked the public for help in finding the person who stuffed two newborn kittens inside a plastic bag and threw it into a Vancouver dumpster.

The SPCA said on April 19, 2019, a passerby heard sounds coming from a dumpster inside a secured parking lot at 1040 Pacific Street.

The day-old kittens were rushed to an emergency clinic suffering from hypothermia and dehydration but did not survive.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking case where two innocent animals were thrown out like trash to die,” SPCA senior protection officer Eileen Drever said at the time.

She added there is always support available: “Animals are not disposable, and there is no reason to cause an animal to suffer and die in such an unnecessary and inhumane way.”

The charges revealed the offence occurred on April 18, 2019, a day before the kittens were located.