Traffic

Power outage at Peace Arch crossing, drivers urged to find alternative route

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 7:44 pm
Motorists wait at U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection booths at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash., across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.Border and travel exemptions put in place after a series of devastating storms hit British Columbia will end next week. View image in full screen
Motorists wait at U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection booths at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash., across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A power outage at the U.S.-Canada port of entry at the Peach Arch crossing has suspended operations until further notice.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use alternative crossings to get across the border.

Story continues below advertisement

DriveBC said an alternative route is available via Highway 15.

The power outage appears to be on the American side, according to DriveBC.

As of 4:35 p.m., no timeline has been provided for when power will be restored.

— More to come …

