Power outage at Peace Arch crossing, drivers urged to find alternative route

Send this page to someone via email

A power outage at the U.S.-Canada port of entry at the Peach Arch crossing has suspended operations until further notice.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use alternative crossings to get across the border.

🇺🇸🇨🇦HAPPENING NOW: A power outage at the US-Canada port of entry at the Peace Arch crossing has operations suspended until further notice. Please use alternate crossings such as SR 543, 539 & 9.https://t.co/hTHmy0eg5L pic.twitter.com/wUDnORYhIk — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) August 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

DriveBC said an alternative route is available via Highway 15.

The power outage appears to be on the American side, according to DriveBC.

⛔ #BCHwy99 the #PeaceArch Border Crossing is closed due to a power outage on the USA side. Alternate route available via #BCHwy15 to the #Pacific Border Crossing. #SurreyBC #WhiteRock — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2023

As of 4:35 p.m., no timeline has been provided for when power will be restored.

— More to come …