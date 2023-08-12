Power outage at Peace Arch crossing, drivers urged to find alternative route

A power outage at the U.S.-Canada port of entry at the Peach Arch crossing has suspended operations until further notice.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use alternative crossings to get across the border.
DriveBC said an alternative route is available via Highway 15.
The power outage appears to be on the American side, according to DriveBC.
As of 4:35 p.m., no timeline has been provided for when power will be restored.
Trending Now
— More to come …
Comments