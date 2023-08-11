Wanted man found asleep in parked truck arrested on drug, weapon charges: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man who was wanted in both Manitoba and Alberta is in custody following a Selkirk RCMP investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

Police said they were called to Parkdale Road in the rural municipality of St. Andrews around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, where a pickup truck had been parked for more than an hour with its lights on.

After checking the truck’s plates, which didn’t match the vehicle, officers approached the vehicle and found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat. Police said they also spotted drugs on the arm rest.

The man, who couldn’t produce a driver’s licence, was arrested, and a search of the truck turned up cocaine, a crack pipe, a metal spoon with white residue, crystal meth, and bear spray.

Police also discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Headingley area.

Story continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old driver is facing drug and weapons charges, as well as a charge of possessing property obtained by crime and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.