Emergency crews in Whitecourt, Alta., respond to crash involving train, fuel truck

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 11:49 am
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning. COURTESY: Nancy Lacombe
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning.

The RCMP told Global News they were informed of the crash at 8:38 a.m. They said people were asked to stay away from the scene because of the risk of an explosion.

Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning. Supplied to Global News

Police said firefighters and CN Police were also called to the scene.

No injuries were reported as of 9:45 a.m., according to the RCMP.

More to come…

