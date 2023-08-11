Emergency crews in Whitecourt, Alta., respond to crash involving train, fuel truck

Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning.
The RCMP told Global News they were informed of the crash at 8:38 a.m. They said people were asked to stay away from the scene because of the risk of an explosion.
Police said firefighters and CN Police were also called to the scene.
No injuries were reported as of 9:45 a.m., according to the RCMP.
More to come…
