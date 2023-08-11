Emergency crews in Whitecourt, Alta., respond to crash involving train, fuel truck

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning.

The RCMP told Global News they were informed of the crash at 8:38 a.m. They said people were asked to stay away from the scene because of the risk of an explosion.

Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a fuel truck and a train in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning.

Police said firefighters and CN Police were also called to the scene.

No injuries were reported as of 9:45 a.m., according to the RCMP.

