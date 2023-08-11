Longtime Kitchener bowling alley announces closure

Another Kitchener institution is closing its doors, as the city’s landscape continues an ongoing transformation.

In a post on Facebook, Towne Bowl announced that it will be closing for good after doing business for 64 years on Ottawa Street between King and Weber Streets.

“We will remain open for public bowling only until the time comes when we close our doors for good,” the post read. “A date which we will post in the not-so-distant future.”

The post did not provide any reasons for the closure, although it did lament that they will miss the folks who visit the bowling alley on a daily basis.

“We have made lifelong friendships over the years, and will miss seeing everyone on the daily,” the post noted. “Thank you for your dedication to not only us but the sport of five-pin bowling.”

The closure leaves the city with three remaining bowling alleys including the AMF Frederick Lanes at Frederick Mall and the Victoria Bowling Lanes on Victoria Street as well as the Kingpin Bowlounge & Boston Pizza at Bingemans.