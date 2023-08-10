Menu

Crime

Man dies after being pushed to the ground at Toronto subway station: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 5:32 pm
The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Menghsteab Araia from Toronto. .
The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Menghsteab Araia from Toronto. . Toronto police / handout
A 40-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on July 7 at around 7 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at the Bloor Subway Station in the Bloor Street East and Yonge Street area.

Officer said the suspect was at Bloor Station when he approached a man and pushed him.

According to police, the victim fell to the ground and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said the suspect was located and arrested.

Officers said 40-year-old Lovingston Williams from Toronto was charged with aggravated assault and obstructing police.

Police said on Aug. 4, the victim succumbed to his injuries from the assault and died in hospital.

He has been identified as 69-year-old Menghsteab Araia from Toronto.

According to police, the accused’s charges have been upgraded to manslaughter and obstructing police.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

In a tweet Thursday, the Toronto Transit Commission said it is “aware that this tragic incident is now being treated as a homicide.”

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Araia’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time,” the tweet read. “Safety is paramount to all we do so we will, as always, assist police in any way we can during their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

