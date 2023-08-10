Moose Jaw, Sask. mother and daughter snag Taylor Swift tickets amid presale scramble

Send this page to someone via email

Swifties have been swiftly getting their tickets to Taylor Swift’s shows in November 2024 for her only Canadian stop in Toronto, with many left dejected, but a lucky few left feeling enchanted.

Shaylene Roy from Moose Jaw, Sask., is a hardcore Swiftie and has been lucky enough to see Swift in the past, and now gets to share that experience with her daughter.

“She is hardcore. She’s six and she sings Taylor, she has a pink guitar,” Roy said.

Roy registered for the presale code for tickets and received that code Wednesday, calling the experience “amazing.”

She saw Swift in March in Las Vegas, but wanted to find a way to give her daughter her first-ever concert experience.

“It’s just the best feeling knowing that I’ll be able to give her that experience and that’s going to be like one of her core memories when she gets older, is going to see Taylor Swift with her mom.”

She said she’s had people asking her how she managed to get a ticket code the second time around, but said she thinks it’s just the luck of the draw.

“You just have to be patient and hope it all works out.”

Darren Mckay is the co-owner of Vinyl Diner Records in Saskatoon and said Swift is a popular sell at their store.

“All things Taylor Swift? Probably our biggest seller in the store at this moment,” McKay said.

“She’s so popular.”

He couldn’t give exact numbers, but said they’ve been selling a lot, adding that vinyl has seen a huge resurgence.

Swift has been re-recording her music, with her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) just on the horizon, set to release Oct. 27.

“Every time she brings back one of her albums like that we sell a lot.”

McKay gave an example of one instance during Record Store Day (April 22), when Swift released folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

“We had a lineup down the street. That just shows her popularity right now.”

Global News’ Kabi Moulitharan took to the streets of Saskatoon to find some Swifties and see if anyone else was lucky enough to grab tickets.

Tira McArter said it was hard to find tickets to one of Swift’s six Toronto shows.

“It’s just been hard to find availability,” McArter said.

Access codes were handed out to some for Swift tickets, but unfortunately, McArter was not one of the lucky few.

“I’m a little upset, but what can you do, I guess?”

She’s still hopeful she can find some tickets, noting she’ll be keeping an eye online.

Danny Pask said he’s been on the hunt for tickets as well, saying the process has been very difficult.

“I can’t even get them. It’s probably the hardest thing to get right now, it’s the hottest show in town.

“I might have to start working overtime, paying extra money for them, but it’s impossible to get tickets.”

He added he’s been putting in a lot of time to try and snag tickets.

“It’s getting desperate.”

Other fans weren’t optimistic.

Mackenzie Heppner and Cassidy Hauta tried for tickets, but they lost hope.

“I think it’s too late now,” Heppner said.

“All the Swifties already got there before us, unfortunately,” Hauta said.

Hauta said she liked Swift because she was relatable and her music was good.

“She’s very powerful and empowering,” Heppner added.