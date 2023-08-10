Stabbing victim flown to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries

The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 41-year-old man with attempted murder after a young man was stabbed in New Minas early Thursday morning.
In a release, police say Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in a forested area near Crescent Drive in New Minas.
It said a 19-year-old man from Wolfville had been stabbed in the upper body “after a physical altercation” with the suspect.
The victim was transferred to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.
The 41-year-old turned himself in to police around 3 a.m. that morning, and was held in custody overnight.
The suspect, Shawn MacFadyen of New Minas, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.
“This was an isolated incident and was not a random act,” the release said.
