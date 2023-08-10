Menu

Crime

Stabbing victim flown to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 2:21 pm
Global News Morning Halifax: August 10
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 41-year-old man with attempted murder after a young man was stabbed in New Minas early Thursday morning.

In a release, police say Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in a forested area near Crescent Drive in New Minas.

It said a 19-year-old man from Wolfville had been stabbed in the upper body “after a physical altercation” with the suspect.

The victim was transferred to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old turned himself in to police around 3 a.m. that morning, and was held in custody overnight.

The suspect, Shawn MacFadyen of New Minas, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

“This was an isolated incident and was not a random act,” the release said.

