Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Stratford police officer facing assault charge when man injured during February arrest: SIU

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 12:49 pm
The province’s police watchdog says charges have been laid against a Stratford police officer in connection to an arrest which occurred at a bus terminal in February. View image in full screen
The province’s police watchdog says charges have been laid against a Stratford police officer in connection to an arrest which occurred at a bus terminal in February. Global News
The province’s police watchdog says charges have been laid against a Stratford police officer in connection with an incident that occurred at a bus terminal in February.

In early February, the Special Investigations Unit announced that it was investigating an arrest at Cooper Terminal on Downie Street on February 1.

According to the SIU, officers were called to the terminal at around 8:30 p.m. after it was reported that a man was causing a disturbance.

The officers tracked the man down and attempted to arrest him. The SIU said a struggle ensued.

The police watchdog said police were able to take him into custody before he was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

“The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe a Stratford Police Service (SPS) officer committed a criminal offence in relation to an interaction with a 35-year-old man in February of 2023,” Thursday’s SIU release said.

A Stratford police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
