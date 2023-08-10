2 men arrested for kidnapping by Grande Prairie RCMP

Two men have been arrested and racked up nearly 30 serious charges after police say a pair of suspects forced their way into a hotel room with an axe and kidnapped two people.

On July 26 shortly after 1 a.m., the Grande Prairie, Alta., RCMP say they received a report of a break and enter in progress at The Silvercrest Lodge.

Witnesses told police they saw two men force their way into the room with an axe. When police arrived, all of the occupants were gone but an investigation revealed that the tenants of the room had been abducted.

Mounties say they located the two victims and later arrested two men. Police say this was not a random attack and the victims and the abductors knew each other.

Joshua Hamm, a 30-year-old resident of Maple Ridge, B.C., has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance, mischief under $5,000, three counts of uttering threats, assault on a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault causing bodily harm to a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Karl Hildebrandt, a 29-year-old resident of Prince George, B.C., has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of controlled substance, mischief under $5,000 and three counts of uttering threats.

Hamm and Hildebrandt remain in custody and their next court date is Aug. 14.

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other illegal activity to contact them at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.