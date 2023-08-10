Menu

Crime

2 men arrested for kidnapping by Grande Prairie RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 12:26 pm
Two men remain in police custody after a kidnapping at The Silvercrest Lodge in Grande Prairie on July 26. View image in full screen
Two men remain in police custody after a kidnapping at The Silvercrest Lodge in Grande Prairie on July 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two men have been arrested and racked up nearly 30 serious charges after police say a pair of suspects forced their way into a hotel room with an axe and kidnapped two people.

On July 26 shortly after 1 a.m., the Grande Prairie, Alta., RCMP say they received a report of a break and enter in progress at The Silvercrest Lodge.

Teen kidnapping victim rescued after flashing ‘Help Me!’ sign in California

Witnesses told police they saw two men force their way into the room with an axe. When police arrived, all of the occupants were gone but an investigation revealed that the tenants of the room had been abducted.

Mounties say they located the two victims and later arrested two men. Police say this was not a random attack and the victims and the abductors knew each other.

Police stage dramatic rescue in Metro Vancouver kidnapping

Joshua Hamm, a 30-year-old resident of Maple Ridge, B.C., has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance, mischief under $5,000, three counts of uttering threats, assault on a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault causing bodily harm to a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Karl Hildebrandt, a 29-year-old resident of Prince George, B.C., has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of controlled substance, mischief under $5,000 and three counts of uttering threats.

Hamm and Hildebrandt remain in custody and their next court date is Aug. 14.

Alleged child abduction attempt sparks warning from Calgary mom

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other illegal activity to contact them at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

KidnappingGrande PrairieGrande Prairie RCMPAxeKidnapAbductedpossession of controlled substanceAssault on A Peace Officerdisarming a peace officerJoshua HammKarl HildebrandtThe Silvercrest Lodge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

