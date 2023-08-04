Man kidnapped and assaulted by multiple assailants: Grande Prairie RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance from the public regarding the assault of a man and the theft of a black 2021 Ford Mustang.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) say they received a call that a man was kidnapped and assaulted by multiple assailants near the corner of 100 Street and 79 Ave., in Grande Prairie.

Police say the victim was able to escape and later found that the car he had been driving was stolen. The car is described as a black 2021 Ford Mustang with Alberta dealer plate M76163.

View image in full screen Interior of the 2021 Ford Mustang Grande Prairie RCMP said was stolen on Aug 4, 2023. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group

Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.