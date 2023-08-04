Menu

Crime

Man kidnapped and assaulted by multiple assailants: Grande Prairie RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 5:09 pm
Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) is seeking information from the public after a man was kidnapped and assaulted. View image in full screen
Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after a man was kidnapped and assaulted, police say he was driving a black 2021 Ford Mustang at the time of the attack. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group
The Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance from the public regarding the assault of a man and the theft of a black 2021 Ford Mustang.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) say they received a call that a man was kidnapped and assaulted by multiple assailants near the corner of 100 Street and 79 Ave., in Grande Prairie.

Missing Mustang finally delivered following weeks of ‘no shows’

Police say the victim was able to escape and later found that the car he had been driving was stolen. The car is described as a black 2021 Ford Mustang with Alberta dealer plate M76163.

Interior of the 2021 Ford Mustang Grande Prairie RCMP said was stolen on Aug 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Interior of the 2021 Ford Mustang Grande Prairie RCMP said was stolen on Aug 4, 2023. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group

Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

