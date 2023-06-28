High-end stolen cars found in London, Ont., 3 locals face multiple charges each

Send this page to someone via email

More than a dozen charges have been laid against three Londoners after police say several high-end vehicles reported stolen from the York region were located Tuesday.

London police say officers observed three high-end vehicles parked in the 200-block of Admiral Drive Tuesday morning that had been previously reported stolen.

After multiple officers – including members of the uniformed division, emergency response unit and canine unit – attended the area, two suspects exited a residence and entered the reportedly stolen vehicles, according to police.

While attempting to flee the area, police say one of their vehicles was struck by a suspect vehicle. Two suspects were arrested shortly afterward nearby the Admiral Drive residence.

A search warrant was executed at an associated address on Admiral Drive where a handgun and magazine were found, say police.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old London man is facing two counts each of possession of a property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and possession of a property obtained by a crime under $5,000, as well as one count each of dangerous driving and failure to comply with a release order. He also faces two gun-related charges.

A 22-year-old London man faces one charge of each of possession of a property obtained by a crime over $5,000, possession of a property obtained by a crime under $5,000, and two gun-related charges.

A 21-year-old London man faces one count each of possession of a property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and possession of a property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

The 22-year-old appeared in London court Wednesday. The other two suspects are scheduled to appear in London court on Aug. 8.