Canada

TTC to accept credit and debit payments for fares on transit starting next week

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 10:32 am
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Documents suggest Rogers Communications Inc. intended to build out the TTC's wireless network with its rival carriers under a consortium model when it purchased the Canadian operations of BAI Communications in April.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
TTC riders can soon use their credit or debit cards to pay for fares on the TTC.

Starting on Aug. 15, riders will be able to tap their cards, including cards on smartphones or smartwatches, to pay for transit on the TTC.

“The launch of credit and debit payment on the TTC is just another way our government is making life easier for people across the Greater Toronto Area,” said Stan Cho, Ontario’s associate minister of transportation.

“Whether travelling for work, appointments, or anything in between, the transit experience should be as convenient as possible.”

The announcement was made Thursday by Cho alongside Toronto mayor Olivia Chow, TTC CEO Rick Leary and Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster.

The ability to use debit and credit cards as payment on the TTC comes as those options were implemented on other transit services such as GO transit, UP Express and other local transit services in other Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area regions.

“Giving people the option of paying with their debit or credit cards makes it easier for people to choose the TTC to get to work, school or anywhere else,” said Chow. “As a transit rider, I’m pleased to have new options for paying my fare quickly and conveniently.”

The Ontario government said it is also working with Metrolinx to introduce virtual PRESTO cards for mobile wallets in the coming months.

