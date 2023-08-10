Menu

Fire

Man pulled from Toronto house fire in serious condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 6:28 am
Toronto Fire. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Toronto Fire Services says firefighters have pulled one person from a home in the city’s north end early Thursday.

Crews were called to Candlewood Crescent, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, for reports of a fire.

Fire officials said one occupant was pulled from inside the second floor and given to paramedics for treatment.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man with serious, life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Another person was assessed on the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Fire officials said firefighters remain at the house conducting a firewatch.

