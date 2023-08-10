Man pulled from Toronto house fire in serious condition

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters have pulled one person from a home in the city’s north end early Thursday.
Crews were called to Candlewood Crescent, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, for reports of a fire.
Fire officials said one occupant was pulled from inside the second floor and given to paramedics for treatment.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a man with serious, life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.
Another person was assessed on the scene but was not taken to hospital.
Fire officials said firefighters remain at the house conducting a firewatch.
More on Toronto
- Woman claiming to have won $70M Lotto Max prize facing criminal charges: OPP
- 3 people taken to hospital, 1 person arrested after multi-vehicle collision in Toronto
- Northern Ontario town sees 2nd double homicide in less than 2 weeks
- Timeline: How the Ford government decided which land to remove from the Greenbelt
Comments