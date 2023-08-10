Man pulled from Toronto house fire in serious condition

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters have pulled one person from a home in the city’s north end early Thursday.

Crews were called to Candlewood Crescent, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, for reports of a fire.

Fire officials said one occupant was pulled from inside the second floor and given to paramedics for treatment.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man with serious, life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Another person was assessed on the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Fire officials said firefighters remain at the house conducting a firewatch.

TFS crews rescued one occupant from 2nd floor of a residence on Candlewood Cres. (Jane St/Finch Ave W). Crews arrived to heavy smoke showing. Patient care transferred to TEMS – transported to hospital. TFS crews remain conducting a firewatch. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/kPsBUNoEbA — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) August 10, 2023