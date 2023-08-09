Near drowning at Sasamat Lake reminder about water safety: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Moody, B.C. are reminding the public about the importance of water safety following an incident at White Pine Beach Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, witnesses heard screams for help.

Fadi Jabo was there with friends and family. He told Global News a girl was going under and her father went running into Sasamat Lake to save her.

“Sadly her dad doesn’t even swim they were both drowning in front of me,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jabo said he’s not a great swimmer either but didn’t think twice, going in first to get the girl.

“I took the girl out, then halfway someone came, took the girl, and then went back for the dad” he said.

The 30- year- old barber told Global News he’s glad he could help.

“After, the feeling was super good that I tried to help them. And I did.”

His heroics made a difference, and a tragedy was averted.

“Each incident is a reminder just how dangerous the water can be and a reminder to folks to use extra caution when out in the waterways,” Port Moody police Const. Sam Zacharias said.

Paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition. Port Moody police say the girl and her father have made a full recovery.