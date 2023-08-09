SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 4:45 pm
Thunderstorm clouds form near Calgary, Ab., on July 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A file photo thunderstorm clouds near Calgary. Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta. on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A severe thunderstorm warning for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta. on Wednesday has ended, according to Environment Canada.

According to an alert at 2:33 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain and nickel size hail.

The thunderstorm is located southwest of Cochrane and moving eastwards at 30 km/h as of 2:33 p.m.

Trending Now

Environment Canada ended the warning at around 3 p.m. because the storm moved out of the area.

However, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary at around 2:25 p.m. has not been cancelled.

More on Calgary
Environment CanadaWeatherCalgary weatherCochraneRocky View CountyThunderstorm warningRocky View County thunderstorm warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices