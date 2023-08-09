Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane

See more sharing options

A severe thunderstorm warning for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta. on Wednesday has ended, according to Environment Canada.

According to an alert at 2:33 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain and nickel size hail.

The thunderstorm is located southwest of Cochrane and moving eastwards at 30 km/h as of 2:33 p.m.

Environment Canada ended the warning at around 3 p.m. because the storm moved out of the area.

However, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary at around 2:25 p.m. has not been cancelled.