2 teens charged with manslaughter, arson in Ottawa fatal fire

Ottawa police say they have charged two 16-year-old male suspects in the death of 17-year-old Hussein Hamam last month.
Each is being charged with manslaughter, arson causing bodily harm and possession of an incendiary material.
Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say they were called to a suspicious fire on Booth Street, near the city’s Chinatown and Little Italy neighbourhoods, just after midnight on July 19.
They found Hamam’s body inside a building that had sustained serious fire damage.
Both accused youths are scheduled to be in court today.
