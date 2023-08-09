Vancouver firefighters issue ‘urgent’ call after record number of fires this year

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver firefighters are issuing an “urgent call for public awareness and vigilance,” having now battled more fires in the first half of 2023 than any other year during the same timeframe.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services are dealing with a 31-per-cent increase in fires in the first two quarters of 2023 compared to last year, and a 42.3-per-cent increase in outdoor fires.

Discarded smoking materials — matches, lighters, candles, cigarettes, torches and drug paraphernalia — are responsible for 57 per cent of the blazes, the service said in a Wednesday news release.

Four people have died to date. Three of their deaths were connected to smokers’ materials, it added. Many dozens have also been displaced from their homes in the past month alone.

“Simple actions like properly extinguishing cigarettes, using battery lights instead of candles and keeping flammable items away from ignition sources can make a significant difference in preventing fires,” said Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

“Additionally, we urge everyone to report any suspicious activities or potential fire hazards right away.”

Vancouver police are currently investigating a number of suspicious fires believed to have been deliberately set in Stanley Park last week. Vancouver Fire also said 26 per cent of all fire incidents this year have been arson, “marking a continuous upward trend in suspicious cases.”

The service is urging residents to ensure their homes have a working smoke alarm on each level and outside each sleeping area, and to maintain all rechargeable batteries in accordance with manufacturer recommendations. Smoking materials ought only to be discarded in water or sand, it added.

“It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant when engaging in outdoor activities that involve open flames or flammable materials,” the service said.

Vancouver is one of many B.C. cities under water restrictions due to tinder-dry conditions. The province is in the midst of severe drought and the worst wildfire season on record by the amount of land burned.