Stanley Park fires under investigation, new water restrictions take effect Friday

Send this page to someone via email

While Vancouver police investigate “suspicious fires” in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is implementing new water restrictions throughout the city.

Drought conditions continue to plague Metro Vancouver, heightening the risk of fires being sparked.

On Wednesday morning, police attended a fire suspected to be deliberately set near the parking lot at Second Beach, but couldn’t find a suspect.

Global News later filmed a burned Bible on a walkway at Sunset Beach, about two kilometres away.

Officers are patrolling the park in the evenings and overnight, Sgt. Steve Addison said in an interview.

“It’s obviously super hot and dry conditions in the city,” he told Global News.

“In Stanley Park, extremely dangerous, especially when we’ve got so many people that we know live in the park, so many people that we know recreate in the park.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 B.C. wildfires: New evacuation order for Adams Lake

This week, the Vancouver Park Board urged caution in Stanley Park due to “extreme fire risk,” noting drought conditions and the looper moth infestation have wreaked havoc on its trees.

Measures to conserve drinking water will take effect in 250 parks and greenspaces across the city starting Friday, in compliance with Stage 2 water restrictions.

That means all aesthetic water features at Barclay Heritage Square, Laurel Landbridge, Bute and Haro, Davis and Helmcken parks will be switched off. Grass in parks and lawns will not be watered and park board golf courses must adhere to their approved water-use plans.

Spray parks and wading pools will remain operational as a cooling measure.

2:30 Smokers urged to stop throwing butts on ground

Meanwhile, Stanley Park users are appalled that someone would deliberately set fire to such a beloved public resource.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is completely ridiculous when you think of what an incredibly beautiful place this is — to take a chance with that? To do it here is truly, stunningly stupid,” Bill Disborow told Global News.

“I have no idea why they would be doing that. It’s just shocking,” added Kirk Gummow. “That sounds really scary.”

Late last month, an online petition started to close vehicle traffic in Stanley Park until the fire risk abates. As of Thursday afternoon it had 167 of its 200 sought-after signatures.

The park board has committed to creating a new fire risk mitigation for Stanley Park, whose existing plan has not been updated since 2009.

— with files from Christa Dao