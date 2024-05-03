30 tenants displaced after fire rips through apartment in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported but up to 30 tenants have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in the village of Bobcaygeon, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m.., Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire at the building at the corner of Main and Prince streets. Additional crews were required to help fight the fire which spread through multiple units.

Fire crews battled the blaze overnight. Two fire crews remain on scene on Friday morning.

A cause of the fire has yet to be released.

City of Kawartha Lakes Ward 2 Coun. Pat Warren on Friday morning stated 30 people from 16 apartment units were impacted by the fire.

Staff from Haliburton Kawartha Lakes Victim Services and the Red Cross are helping those displaced.

Warren said she was helping set up a committee to oversee donations and establish a bank account to receive donations.

Apartment fire in Bobcaygeon this afternoon. Last I heard everyone made it out safely (hope to confirm that). Thoughts go out to those impacted – this community will work on collecting donations and helping out.@kawarthaNOW @kawarthalakes @CHEXNewswatch @Ptbo_Canada pic.twitter.com/if71tpot83 — Jay Callaghan (@caltek79) May 2, 2024

Bobcaygeon Helps, a non-profit corporation that operates the Bobcaygeon Food Bank, said its food bank will open at 9 a.m. Friday for those who need supplies.

Clothing donations are being accepted at the Knox Church and donations are also being accepted at the Lions Hall at 55 Main St.

