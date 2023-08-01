Menu

Environment

Caution urged in Vancouver's Stanley Park amid 'extreme fire risk'

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver to protect Stanley Park with updated fire mitigation plan'
Vancouver to protect Stanley Park with updated fire mitigation plan
Hotter, dryer summers are becoming the norm, and with no rain in the current forecast Stanley Park is at serious risk for fire — compounded by an insect infestation. As Erin Ubels reports, after 15 years, the city has committed to updating the park's fire mitigation plan – Jul 11, 2023
The Vancouver Park Board is urging people to take extreme care in the city’s premier park amid an “extreme fire risk.”

The park board said conditions in Stanley Park are “extremely dry” heading into what is typically the hottest month of the year.

The risk is particularly high because of an ongoing looper moth infestation, which has affected up to one in five trees in the park, the board said.

Looper moths are a native species that feed on Douglas fir and hemlock, and typically flare up in a four-year infestation. The board said they have been having a more severe impact in recent years, because their life spans have been extended due to warming associated with climate change.

Click to play video: 'North Vancouver fire officials release video demonstrating explosive fire risk in urban settings'
North Vancouver fire officials release video demonstrating explosive fire risk in urban settings

The moth problem adds to the impact of several years of extreme weather, including summer droughts and harsh winters, the board said.

Officials are reminding visitors that smoking is banned in all areas of the park at all times, and can be punished with a $250 fine.

Campfires, fire pits and barbeques of all kinds are also prohibited within Stanley Park.

Anyone who sees fire or smells smoke is urged to call 911 immediately, and anyone who spots a fire hazard should report it to the city by calling 311 or using the Van311 app.

The city is boosting staffing in the park to do risk assessments and remove fire hazards.

The city is also working with a forestry consultant on a comprehensive plan to manage the park’s affected trees.

