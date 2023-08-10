Okanagan weather: Sunshine, 30-degree heat in weekend forecast

See more sharing options

A mix of sun and cloud will move throughout the region on Thursday as temperatures reach the upper 20s.

Partly sunny skies will wrap up the short workweek on Friday, as the mercury makes its way to the 30-degree mark.

For the weekend, Saturday will see clearing skies and an afternoon high around 31 C.

Sunday will see plenty of sunshine, beautiful blue skies, and a high of 33 C.

Under a ridge of high pressure, next week will start with more blue skies and sunshine and daytime highs in the mid-30s.

