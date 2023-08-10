Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunshine, 30-degree heat in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 2:48 pm
Big blast of heat is headed back into the Okanagan next week. View image in full screen
A big blast of heat is in the Okanagan weather forecast next week. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mix of sun and cloud will move throughout the region on Thursday as temperatures reach the upper 20s.

Partly sunny skies will wrap up the short workweek on Friday, as the mercury makes its way to the 30-degree mark.

For the weekend, Saturday will see clearing skies and an afternoon high around 31 C.

Sunday will see plenty of sunshine, beautiful blue skies, and a high of 33 C.

Under a ridge of high pressure, next week will start with more blue skies and sunshine and daytime highs in the mid-30s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganVernonpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices