Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police say 2nd homicide of 2023 captured on downtown CCTV cameras

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 2:35 pm
Peterborough police say a man was found with stab wounds on George Street North on Tuesday. He later died in hospital. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man was found with stab wounds on George Street North on Tuesday. He later died in hospital. Harrison Perkins/Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for a suspect as they continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in the downtown on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts held a media conference to provide an update on the investigation into the city’s second homicide of 2023.

Betts said around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call from a citizen regarding a man in his 20s who had been injured in the area of George and Charlotte streets.

Emergency officials were seen treating a man in front of Maple Moose Pub on George Street North.

The police chief said the victim was suffering from stab wounds and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where he later died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim’s identity has yet to be released, pending next-of-kin notification, Betts said.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Peterborough'
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Peterborough

Betts, standing at the corner Simcoe and George streets, said the assault “occurred on the sidewalk in the area behind me.”

He said the incident was caught on video from the recently installed close-circuit television cameras in the downtown core. The 12 cameras were operational on July 31.

“We want the public to know, in case there was any doubt about the efficacy of our CCTV cameras, that these cameras caught this incident,” he said.

Betts would neither confirm if the cameras helped identify the suspect nor comment on releasing the footage to the public to assist in the case.

“I’m just disappointed we’re having to employ (CCTV) so soon after launching this particular program,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday morning, police closed Fleming Park on Brock and Aylmer streets, just three blocks northwest of where the victim was found. Betts said the canine unit led them to the Fleming Park area

Police are asking for the suspect to seek legal counsel and come forward.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Fleming Park in downtown Peterborough was closed on Aug. 9 as part of a homicide investigaiton. View image in full screen
Fleming Park in downtown Peterborough was closed on Aug. 9 as part of a homicide investigaiton. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The first homicide of the year was on June 2 when a woman was fatally shot at the Wolfe Street tent encampment. Family identified her as Sarah King, a Peterborough mother of two. Police said she was not a resident of the encampment.

An arrest was made a week later and a first-degree murder charge was laid.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

Click to play video: 'Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada'
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

Related News
HomicideStabbingPeterborough Police Servicedowntown PeterboroughGeorge StreetPeterborough murderStuart BettsPeterborough homicideFleming ParkGeorge Street stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices