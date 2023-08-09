Menu

Crime

Peterborough police close Fleming Park as they probe possible homicide

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 9:14 am
Fleming Park in Peterborough, Ont., is closed on Aug. 9 as part of what police believe is a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Fleming Park in Peterborough, Ont., is closed on Aug. 9 as part of what police believe is a homicide investigation. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Fleming Park in Peterborough is closed on Wednesday morning as police investigate what they believe to be a homicide.

Peterborough police say it is related to a call that came around midnight from the area of George and Charlotte streets. Around that time, police responded to a reported stabbing incident.

READ MOREPolice investigate late-night stabbing in downtown Peterborough

Police said Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. that as part of the investigation, there will be a “police presence in Fleming Park near Brock and Aylmer streets this morning.”

“We thank the public for their patience as the investigation continues.  Roads in the area are not affected at this time.”

 

Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Peterborough

No other details were provided.

Police say anyone with information can call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

This would be the city’s second homicide of 2023 after a woman was fatally shot at the Wolfe Street tent encampment in June.

More to come.

