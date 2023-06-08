Man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Peterborough encampment

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with last week’s shooting of a woman at the Wolfe Street tent encampment in Peterborough, Ont.

On June 2, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the encampment. They found a 36-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds who later died in hospital.

Family have since identified her as Sarah King, a Peterborough mother of two. She is the city’s first homicide victim of 2023. Police last week said she was not a resident of the encampment.

On Thursday around 11 a.m. there was a heavy police presence — including the Peterborough Police Service‘s emergency response team — at a residence in the Braidwood Avenue and Jane Street area where a suspect was arrested.

Later in the afternoon at a media conference at the Wolfe Street parking lot, police chief Stuart Betts said a 33-year-old man had been arrested and that no other suspects are being sought.

“At this time we believe this was not a random incident,” said Betts.

The accused has been charged with first-degree murder, seven firearm- and weapon-related charges, two counts each of uttering death threats and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), four counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

“I would like to point out the accused is currently bound by two prohibition orders prohibiting him from possessing a firearm, restricted weapon or explosives for life,” he said.

Betts noted the court-ordered conditions included that he remain with a surety in Etobicoke, Ont., notify of an address change, remain in his residence at all times (unless with a surety) and not possess any weapons.

Betts also said the accused was wanted by other police services for unrelated weapons offences.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Friday.

Betts says King’s family has been made aware of the arrest and are “thankful” for the quick resolution.