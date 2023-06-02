Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman dies in hospital after shooting at tent encampment in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 9:25 am
Peterborough police investigate after a woman died following a reported shooting at a tent encampment on Wolfe St on June 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police investigate after a woman died following a reported shooting at a tent encampment on Wolfe St on June 2, 2023. Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough
A woman is dead following a reported shooting at a tent encampment in Peterborough early Friday.

Peterborough police said the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. The encampment is in a parking lot next to the city’s emergency overflow shelter for those experiencing homelessness and near a residential neighbourhood.

Police say officers found a woman who was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and say the public can expect a large police presence in the area on Friday.

“Please stay away from the area if you do not need to be there,” police stated.

13
Peterborough police investigate a shooting at a tent encampment on Wolfe Street on June 2, 2023. Police say a woman died in hospital. View image in gallery mode
Peterborough police investigate a shooting at a tent encampment on Wolfe Street on June 2, 2023. Police say a woman died in hospital. Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough
23
The parking lot which houses a tent encampment is cordoned off on June 2. View image in gallery mode
The parking lot which houses a tent encampment is cordoned off on June 2.
33
Police say a woman died following a reported shooting at a tent encampment in Peterborough on June 2, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Police say a woman died following a reported shooting at a tent encampment in Peterborough on June 2, 2023.

Anyone with information or have video from the area can call Det. Const. Lacey White at 705-876-1122 ext. 266, the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555, or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

Police chief Stuart Betts is scheduled to hold a media conference at 1 p.m. to provide more details on the investigation.

More to come.

