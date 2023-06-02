Woman dies in hospital after shooting at tent encampment in Peterborough: police

A woman is dead following a reported shooting at a tent encampment in Peterborough early Friday.
Peterborough police said the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. The encampment is in a parking lot next to the city’s emergency overflow shelter for those experiencing homelessness and near a residential neighbourhood.
Police say officers found a woman who was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre where she was later pronounced dead.
Police have launched a homicide investigation and say the public can expect a large police presence in the area on Friday.
“Please stay away from the area if you do not need to be there,” police stated.
Anyone with information or have video from the area can call Det. Const. Lacey White at 705-876-1122 ext. 266, the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555, or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca
Police chief Stuart Betts is scheduled to hold a media conference at 1 p.m. to provide more details on the investigation.
More to come.
Comments