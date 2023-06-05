Menu

Crime

Family identify shooting victim at Peterborough tent encampment as mother of 2

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 4:32 pm
Family have identified the shooting victim at an encampment in Peterborough, Ont., as Sarah King, 36. View image in full screen
Family have identified the shooting victim at an encampment in Peterborough, Ont., as Sarah King, 36. Photo courtesy of Jen Landman
Family who launched a crowd funding webpage say the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting at an encampment in Peterborough, Ont., was a caring mother of two children.

A GoFundMe page started by Jen Landman and Jonathan Landman identifies the victim as Sarah King. Jen says her brother-in-law Matt Landman was King’s spouse.

King leaves behind two children and a stepdaughter, noted Jen.

“Matt and his family need all the help they can get,” she told Global News.

Early Friday, police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area and located a woman with gunshot wounds at the Wolfe Street tent encampment on Wolfe Street, next to the city’s overflow emergency shelter.

Police have not identified the victim, but say the 36-year-old woman was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where she later died.

Peterborough Police Service chief Stuart Betts stated early Friday afternoon they did not believe the victim was a resident at the encampment.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to help cover funeral costs, saying the family is in “complete devastation.”

“Sarah lived in Peterborough her entire life and was such a caring person,” stated Jenn. “She helped feed the homeless when she could, she helped families in need with their Christmas. Please if you can help Matt and his family make it a little easier to cope with such a big loss that would be great.”

As of 4 p.m Monday, more than $1,300 had been raised for the $10,000 goal.

Police did not provide any update on their investigation on Monday.

