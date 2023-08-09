Police investigate late-night stabbing in downtown Peterborough

A section of a sidewalk was closed Tuesday night following a reported stabbing in downtown Peterborough.
Around 11:30 p.m., a stabbing in front of the Maple Moose Pub on George Street was reported to emergency crews. They located a man suffering from a stab wound near the entrance of the business.
His status is not yet known.
Police taped off the west sidewalk along George Street between Charlotte and Simcoe streets and advised residents to avoid the area during their investigation.
Trending Now
Police have yet to provide an update on the incident.
More to come.
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada
Comments