Crime

Police investigate late-night stabbing in downtown Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 8:25 am
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Peterborough
Peterborough police are investigating after an alleged late-night stabbing downtown. Emergency crews were called to the scene on George Street between Charlotte and Simcoe Streets around 11:30 p.m. to find a man suffering from a stab wound. Police taped off the west sidewalk in the area for several hours. Investigation is ongoing.
A section of a sidewalk was closed Tuesday night following a reported stabbing in downtown Peterborough.

Around 11:30 p.m., a stabbing in front of the Maple Moose Pub on George Street was reported to emergency crews. They located a man suffering from a stab wound near the entrance of the business.

His status is not yet known.

Police taped off the west sidewalk along George Street between Charlotte and Simcoe streets and advised residents to avoid the area during their investigation.

Police have yet to provide an update on the incident.

More to come.

 

Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada
StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimedowntown Peterborough
