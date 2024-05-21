Dump truck driver sought after dog fatally struck at North Vancouver intersection

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in North Vancouver are looking for the driver of a dump truck that fatally crushed a dog and drove off without stopping.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Forbes Avenue.

According to police, the dog named Sweety was on a leash and waiting on the sidewalk with its owner when the truck made a right turn onto Forbes Street.

“During that process the dump truck’s rear wheels jumped the curb and sadly ran over the dog, killing it,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak told Global News.

“The commercial vehicle did not stop, continued on southbound onto Forbes Avenue and the owner was left with a dying pet … the owners are very devastated.”

Sahak said it is possible that the truck driver did not know they struck Sweety, and that police want to speak with them to get their side of the story.

Police are now seeking witnesses or any dash-camera video shot at West 3rd Street and Forbes Avenue between 10:50 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. on May 17. Investigators are particularly interested in identifying the truck’s licence plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.