Convicted Lethbridge sex offender to spend another 3 years behind bars

Sohil Bindra was sentenced to another three years in prison Tuesday after his latest sexual assault conviction.

Bindra is already serving a 12-year sentence for the sexual assault and drugging of three women between 2018 and 2020.

This past May, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting another woman, a former partner, in July 2017.

During sentencing arguments last month, the Crown asked for four years in prison to be added to his current sentence, while the defense argued two years would be appropriate to give opportunity for rehabilitation.

The victim, who can’t be named under a publication ban, testified she and Bindra were at her home in 2017 when Bindra attempted to put his hands in her pants.

She told him she didn’t want to have sex because she believed she had a bacterial infection.

She stated Bindra stopped at that time, but after they went to bed that night, he tried touching her again.

The victim says she wrapped herself in a cocoon of blankets for protection, stating again she did not want to have sex before falling asleep.

She testified she later awoke to Bindra on top of her, engaging in sexual intercourse.

Judge Sylvia Oishi took several weeks to review her decision, determining that three years was appropriate citing Bindra’s dangerous pattern of behavior.

With seven years remaining on his original sentence, Bindra is now scheduled to remain behind bars for another decade.

He was also handed with a lifetime weapons ban, life on the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA), a mandatory DNA order, and is banned from direct and in-direct contact with the victim.

Those aren’t the end of his legal troubles either.

Bindra returns to court later this month on another sexual assault charge of an alleged incident with another woman in August of 2017.

He was also scheduled for a trial last month on four charges, including sexual assault and assault against a sixth woman, but that was cancelled after the crown stayed the charges.

No reason was given for that decision.