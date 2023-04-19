Man convicted of sex assaults in Lethbridge back on trial for additional sex crime

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story may be disturbing for some readers.

Sohil Bindra returned to a Lethbridge courtroom Wednesday, where his latest accuser took the stand to open a two-day trial.

The complainant — who cannot be identified due to a publication ban — testified she and Bindra were together at her home in July 2017.

According to the witness, the pair were in the kitchen when Bindra tried to put his hands in her pants, but she told him she didn’t want sex of any kind, because she believed she had a bacterial infection.

She testified Bindra stopped at that time and the pair went to bed, where she said Bindra began to “poke and prod” at her genitals.

The complainant said she wrapped herself in a “cocoon” of blankets for protection — again telling Bindra she didn’t want sex — and fell asleep, before waking up to Bindra on top of her engaging in sexual intercourse.

Bindra is charged with one count of sexual assault.

The defendant’s lawyer, Alain Hepner, then called Bindra to the stand.

He testified he spent the night in question with the complainant, but there was no sexual activity because she said she had a sexually transmitted disease.

The judge-alone trial moved into closing arguments late Wednesday afternoon.

This marks Bindra’s second trial for sex-related offences.

Last year, he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting three women between 2018 and 2020, for which he is currently serving 12 years in prison.

A charge of sexual assault against an additional woman in that case was dismissed.

Meanwhile, Bindra still faces proceedings involving two more women.

He has a five-day trial starting July 31 on four charges, including sexual assault and assault.

A separate case involving one count of sexual assault against another woman is due back in court next month.

A trial has not been scheduled in that case.