Teenage victim and suspect in weekend shooting death, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead in a weekend shooting in the Jefferson neighbourhood, Winnipeg police say, and both the victim and the accused are teenage boys.

Officers were called to a home around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, where they found a 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police said both teens were hanging out with a group of other youths when the accused — who had brought a loaded sawed-off shotgun — carelessly pointed it at three members of the group, killing one when the gun discharged.

The suspect, 16, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, as well as a half-dozen firearms offences.

He remains in custody.

2:13 Teenage machete attack at Polo Park ‘alarming’, Winnipeg police say