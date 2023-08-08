Impaired driving charges laid over long weekend in Peterborough city and county

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough city and county made a number of impaired driving arrests over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

In the city, two arrests came on Aug. 6.

In one incident around 2 a.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer conducted a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle squealing its tires and speeding in the area of Water and King streets. Police say the vehicle failed to stop for the officer until in the area of Simcoe and Water streets.

The officer noticed open alcohol in the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

A 21-year-old Peterborough man was arrested.

In another incident around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious driver in the area of Inverlea and Water streets. Police say it took several attempts to wake the man. They determined he was impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

A 59-year-old Peterborough man was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

In both incidents, each driver was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

They were each issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The 21-year-old will appear in court on Aug. 29. The 59-year-old is scheduled for an Aug. 31 court appearance.

Peterborough County

Peterborough County OPP reported four impaired driving arrests in a span of three days — one of which occurred on the water.

The most serious incident occurred on Aug. 5 when officers responded to reports of a vehicle striking a hydro pole in North Kawartha Township, knocking out power in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The complainant reported that the driver of the vehicle had left the scene. The vehicle was later spotted with “considerable damage,” and an officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 5.

Selwyn Township

OPP made two impaired driving arrests in Selwyn Township. On Aug. 4 just before 8:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop after noticing “questionable driving behaviour.” The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

The 27-year-old man from Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 31.

In another incident on Aug. 6 around 11:30 a.m., officers noticed an e-bike with two people on it, with neither wearing a helmet.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers conducted a stop and noted that the e-bike only had one pedal and could not be operated manually. The officer also determined the operator of the e-bike was under the influence of alcohol.

A 47-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to wear a proper helmet on a motorcycle.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He’ll appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 12

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township

While patrolling Kasshabog Lake, the OPP’s marine unit conducted a stop of a vessel to check for compliance. Police say officers noticed empty alcoholic beverage containers in the vessel. They also determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol.

The 27-year-old man from Hamilton was arrested and charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 5.