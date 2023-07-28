Menu

Crime

Impaired driver found with drugs, stolen property: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 3:09 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP charged a driver with impaired driving and other charges following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on July 27, 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Selwyn Township, Ont., man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving and drug possession, following an OPP traffic stop east of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:30 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Douro-Dummer Township, just east of Peterborough.

The officer located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the driver was found in possession of reported stolen property and a quantity of drugs.

A 35-year-old man from Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine and opioids), possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000, driving while under suspension, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and failure to comply with a probation order.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later Thursday, OPP said.

